FedEx top contractor to the U.S. Government REQUIRED all employees to attend de-masculinization training

FedEx Mandatory Transgender Training Audio – You’ll Be FIRED if You Don’t Comply

The Stew Peters Show has obtained audio tapes and slides from mandatory all-employee training materials at FedEx, the giant multinational shipping company and top contractor to the United States Government. It would seem that the Marxists have infiltrated the highest levels of management at the non-union shipping company recently announced that they would be reviewing future political contributions, and condemned violence at the United States Capitol, and released a statement saying they “fully support the results of the U.S. general election.”

The company’s statement said they “congratulate and look forward to working with the Biden administration on policy issues”, and that seems to be apparent as the training materials obtained by this program are going to shock anyone that may have previously viewed the shipper as the Patriot’s alternative to the extremely progressive UPS.

A FedEx employee, turned whistleblower emailed the Stew Peters Show out of concern for the growing push for trans acceptance saying, “it didn’t seem right that everyone had to take a mandatory lgbtq training”. The employee continued, saying, “my manager informed me that corporate office said if I didn’t take the lgbtq training, that I would get written up and that they would write me up every time I refused to take the training until I took the training, or until I had enough write ups to be terminated”. In other words, give up your beliefs or be fired.

