FEDS ON PARADE: Dozens of Uhaul Trucks Picked Up Mysterious Patriot Protesters after Creepy March in DC — Another Democrat Stunt?

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

As Patty McMurray reported earlier at The Gateway Pundit—

On Saturday, a group of masked men, who no one has ever heard of, headed to Washington DC. They marched to the Lincoln Memorial and then almost as quickly as they came, they marched back to the UHaul trucks that brought them to the event.

The Left immediately made up stories about the group and their ties to “right-wing” extremists and “white supremacy.”

The only problem is…no one on the right has ever heard of these guys. Conservatives, however, seem to think they have a pretty good idea about where this new group came from.

This morning, several popular conservatives shared their views on the mystery group. AZ Senator Wendy Rogers tweeted:

The fake group called the Patriot Front that marched on DC with US flags and shields with masks on are Feds. Probably the same Feds who were at the J6 event checking their watches. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) December 5, 2021

Disclose TV reported on the group. Ryan Hunsader responded with a hilarious GIF.

Conservative Art Taking Back America asked if this group is “Another false flag?

Now this…

As the marchers fled Washington DC — Several Uhaul trucks pulled up to drive them off.

These marchers were either Feds or Democrat operatives.

Or both.

These guys are definitely feds pic.twitter.com/j0LQSeHsZs — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 5, 2021

It wasn’t just one U-Haul Dozens of U-Hauls came to pick up those “Patriot Front” marchers pic.twitter.com/4ZpelcKEVs — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 5, 2021

Didn’t we just witness this last month?

Gateway Pundit