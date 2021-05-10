Feds Say Violent Mexican Cartel Is Trying to Gain Foothold in Seattle, Northwest

Authorities from Homeland Security say the violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is attempting to gain a stronghold in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Mexican cartels are suspected of smuggling fentanyl into Washington state.

Federal drug investigators say there are many homegrown, illegal drug makers who are operating in the Seattle area and the Pacific Northwest, but violent Mexican drug cartels are moving in and also trying to establish a foothold in the region. Officials from Homeland Security Investigations, the principal investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security, told KOMO News that they are eyeing one group in particular because of its brazen activity. That group is known as Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, and its members are active in Mexico with operations that extend through the U.S. and all throughout Washington state.

