Feds to allow food trucks to serve truckers at rest areas

Federal authorities have issued notice that they will allow states to permit food trucks to serve truckers in rest areas.

On April 3, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that they would suspend enforcement against states that choose to allow commercial food trucks to operate and sell food at designated federally funded Interstate Highway rest areas.

The FHWA says that commercial activity in the federally funded Interstate right-of-way is typically prohibited, but given the “extreme and unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic”, they have elected to allow for food trucks in rest areas for the duration of the national emergency.

“America’s commercial truck drivers are working day and night during this pandemic to ensure critical relief supplies are being delivered to our communities,” said FHWA Administrator Nicole R. Nason. “I am grateful to our state transportation partners for bringing this idea to the Department and for their leadership in thinking outside the box. It is critical to make sure truck drivers continue to have access to food services while they’re on the job serving our nation during these challenging times.”

When the COVID-19 national emergency ends, states must once again go back into compliance with federal regulations and food trucks will again be prohibited at the rest areas.

