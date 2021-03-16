Feds to Use Dallas Convention Center as Housing for 3,000 Male Migrants Amid Border Crisis

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

The federal government is going to use the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas to house 3,000 illegal migrant male teens as the border crisis continues to escalate.

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier on Monday, people are illegally hopping the border in droves because they believe that Joe Biden “is going to be a good president for migrants.”

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be used to house the illegal aliens for up to 90 days, beginning as soon as this week, according to a memo sent to members of the Dallas City Council on Monday. The memo was obtained by the Associated Press. It will be used as a “decompression center” for male teens aged 15 to 17.

The Associated Press reports that “American authorities encountered people crossing the border without legal status more than 100,000 times in February — a level higher than all but four months of Donald Trump’s presidency. The spike in traffic poses a challenge to President Joe Biden at a fraught moment with Congress, which is about to take up immigration legislation.”

Biden has suspended Donald Trump’s policy of having migrants wait in Mexico until they can receive an asylum hearing in the United States. He has also backed a bill proposing a path to citizenship for all the illegal aliens currently residing in our nation.

Naturally, the pro-illegal immigration policies have lead to a massive surge in people hopping over the border and overloading all the current systems in place to process them.

“This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday while leading a large congressional delegation to El Paso, Texas. “There’s no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis.”

