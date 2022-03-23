Mar 17, 2022
This is another variation when conducting an ambush. Always vary your tactics. Change faster than your enemy can counter the tactic you recently used. Keep them guessing.
Mar 17, 2022
One thought on “Fieldcraft- Using A Diversion During An Ambush”
excellent
preparation is the key to success!