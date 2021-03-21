Fight Breaks Out at Florida Airport After Passengers Allegedly Refuse to Wear Masks

Breitbart – by Amy Furr

Four people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida got into a fight Wednesday after three passengers allegedly refused to wear masks on a flight to Chicago.

“The verbal argument stemmed from three of the travelers failing to wear their masks,” Broward County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis told Fox News.

WSVN initially reported the incident and included video footage of the brawl.

“American Airlines asked the three passengers, who were not from Florida and who refused to wear masks, to leave flight 2558,” the Fox article read.

“The passengers disembarked, left the gate and got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight with one other person, who was also not from Florida,” the outlet continued.

Video footage showed a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy trying to separate two women as they fought and one ended up lying on the floor, apparently grasping the other person’s hair:

St. Louis told Fox News authorities referred the incident to the State Attorney’s Office for a review.

“American Airlines confirmed that the passengers were escorted off the plane after ‘refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate and not following crew member instructions,’” the outlet continued.

However, no arrests were made following the incident, according to WSVN.

“The Transportation Security Administration in January implemented President Biden’s executive order on requiring face masks on passenger aircraft and public transportation,” the Fox report said.

People who violate the order may be fined up to $250 for the initial offense and up to $1,500 for any repeat offenses.

https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/03/19/video-fight-breaks-out-florida-airport-passengers-allegedly-refuse-wear-masks/