Fightback against Putin’s propaganda machine: Anonymous collective hack THREE state news agencies urging Russians to ‘stop this madness’

Daily Mail

An international hacking organisation has launched an all-out ‘cyberwar’ on Vladimir Putin’s media, social media sites and Kremlin-backed broadcaster in a bid to thwart the despot’s propaganda against Ukraine and the West.

Anonymous have apparently targeted three Russian state news agencies urging Russia to ‘stop this madness’ after attacking Kremlin-backed channel RT and the Kremlin website.

When trying to access Fontanka, TASS and Kommersant’s websites on Monday morning, error messages appeared and the websites were unable to load.

The latest move comes after the elusive computer hackers declared a ‘cyber war’ against Vladimir Putin‘s government on Thursday after he mounted a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

And on Saturday, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the country was creating an ‘IT army’ to ‘fight on the cyber front’ amid tit-for-tat cyberattacks.

Moscow has been accused of producing Hollywood-style ‘fake news’ videos to inflame tensions with Ukraine.

Misinformation about the conflict includes the notion that Ukrainian soldiers are ‘radical nationalists’ who are defending a genocide against Russians.

When MailOnline tried to access Fontanka, a news outlet based in St Petersburg, on Monday morning, a message signed by Anonymous urged citizens to ‘stop this madness’ and says Vladimir Putin has ‘put us in danger’.

