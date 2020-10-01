Finally, A President Told Us The Truth—Sort Of

Chuck Baldwin

It doesn’t matter who the president is, whether he’s Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal: If his lips are moving, he is lying. On the whole, Washington politicians are the biggest liars in the universe. They lie so much that they have totally and thoroughly lost touch with any semblance of honesty. They care as much for truth as they care about the lives of the people they routinely destroy. That’s one reason why I never watch presidential debates. Watching liars attempt to out-lie each other just isn’t my cup of tea.

Once in a blue moon, however, a president will tell the truth. It doesn’t happen very often, and when it occurs, it’s usually a Freudian slip. But Donald Trump actually told the truth the other day. Hardly anyone paid any attention to it, of course. Most people nowadays have little interest in the truth. Regardless, Trump finally told the truth—sort of.

Here’s the report:

Four days ago, Donald Trump said the U.S. isn’t involved in the Middle East for oil, but because we “want to protect Israel.” The comments have gone all but unreported in the mainstream press.

