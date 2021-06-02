4 thoughts on “Fire at an oil refinery in the Tehran area

  1. I’d much rather see a fire at the uninspected nuclear site inhabiting Israel. It’s about time they had
    some good tidings. Funny, it’s always Iran or Syria but never the evil one.

  2. So does this mean Crazy Joe isn’t going to be buying oil in Iran anymore? Or was that all a ruse to make him look innocent when this happened?

