#BREAKING: Another massive fire in #Iran today. Fars News' Telegram account has just published video of a fire at an oil refinery in the Tehran area. Tasnim says it's at the Shahid Tondguyan oil refinery. 1/2https://t.co/MACQV4FX6H pic.twitter.com/miJAzXlUcP
— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 2, 2021
Posted: June 2, 2021
Categories: Videos
4 thoughts on “Fire at an oil refinery in the Tehran area”
I’d much rather see a fire at the uninspected nuclear site inhabiting Israel. It’s about time they had
some good tidings. Funny, it’s always Iran or Syria but never the evil one.
So does this mean Crazy Joe isn’t going to be buying oil in Iran anymore? Or was that all a ruse to make him look innocent when this happened?
The Mossad has been busy lately.
Right on schedule