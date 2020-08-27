Fire at chemical plant in Southwest Louisiana following Laura

Fire from a chemical plant in Lake Charles is sending up large plumes of smoke which are being blown over Interstate-10.
The plant is seen in photographs as being some distance behind the Isle of Capri Casino on the water front in Lake Charles.
Large fire near oil refineries – Lake Charles @hurricanetrack pic.twitter.com/yk6QkpUjqf
BREAKING: Large Chemical leak from a plant in Lake Charles flowing over I-10, extremely dangerous situation. #hurricanelaura pic.twitter.com/61GA37NR1v
Big fire on the west end of #LakeCharles after #laura’s arrival. Also — Look at the damage at the bottom of the photo pic.twitter.com/O39fxItT3E
