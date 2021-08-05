CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) — For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. He has grown his own food, cut his own firewood, and tended to his pets and chickens.
But his off-the-grid existence has been challenged in court by a property owner who says he’s been squatting for all those years. And to make Lidstone’s matters worse, his cabin was burned to the ground Wednesday afternoon in a blaze that is being investigated by local authorities.
One thought on “Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods”
So a lodge boy went and burned the guys cabin down, pretty obvious!
No matter where you go on this earth, the most remote place in the fkn Tundra… and these Code enforcers or some other lodge member mthrfkr will show up at your door!
They and them et fkn al will NEVER LEAVE US ALONE, EVER!
I guess what’s coming to them is what they are all asking for.. so let’s make sure that our generation is the one that eradicates this scourge of scum humans from this planet.!
DTTNWO eternal