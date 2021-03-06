This video is very good & straightforward. Firefighter Jeff Neff tests oxygen levels with an MSA Altair 5X machine, while using various type masks… all fail the test.
Posted: March 6, 2021
Well, where are all the lawsuits? These Oxy Levels showed with masks are way below what OSHA is saying is safe… Seems like a slam dunk OSHA Violation Lawsuit…At every level, against every company, Governor, Hospital et fkn Al….
The evidence would be automatically disregarded and rejected as “moot”.
I brought this up a year ago
No one paid any attention than either
Hundreds of thousands have died around the world, probably millions. These cocksuckers have committed fkg genocide like there is no tomorrow. I get sick just thinking about it.
Bill Gates, that POS is at the top of the list, fkg scum man..He goes around making decisions for me, that in the end will get me killed, real piece of work…