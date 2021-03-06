4 thoughts on “Firefighter Ends Mask Debate Once And For All

  1. Well, where are all the lawsuits? These Oxy Levels showed with masks are way below what OSHA is saying is safe… Seems like a slam dunk OSHA Violation Lawsuit…At every level, against every company, Governor, Hospital et fkn Al….

    1. Hundreds of thousands have died around the world, probably millions. These cocksuckers have committed fkg genocide like there is no tomorrow. I get sick just thinking about it.

      Bill Gates, that POS is at the top of the list, fkg scum man..He goes around making decisions for me, that in the end will get me killed, real piece of work…

