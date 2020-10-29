Firefighters using federal grant to vaccinate homeless, low-income families for the flu

Crossroads Today – by Carolina Astrain

VICTORIA, Texas – This is the first year the Victoria Fire Department will administer flu shots for the homeless and low-income families and it’s all part of a long-range plan for the department to have more public health outreach.

“Due to COVID-19 we felt this was a great year and a great opportunity to start that,” said Tracy Fox, VFD Chief.

…and they’re not just doing it to help the most vulnerable members of our community.

“Well we also want to reduce the impact on the hospitals are going to be faced with COVID-19 and then flu after that,” Fox said.

It’s clear the homeless community’s health needs are not being met, Fox said, which makes outreach important.

Read the rest here: https://www.crossroadstoday.com/firefighters-using-federal-grant-to-vaccinate-homeless-low-income-families-for-the-flu/