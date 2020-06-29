Fireworks: Patriots, Bikers, Plan Retake of CHAZ in Seattle

Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children – by Faye Higbee

There may be more than the usual kind of fireworks on the 4th of July in Seattle. In an event posted on Facebook, the group “American Patriots retake the Seattle occupation zone for America” plans a 4th of July event to remove the barricades, rescue the folks trapped, and clean up the mess left by Antifa/Black Lives Matter activists in the zone now being called CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone). (Gateway Pundit)

Real Fireworks

The patriot/biker group says they will not break any laws, but just remove the problems that have bound Seattle to the agenda of the communist/socialist groups. Their aim is to take back that “zone” for America.

The Event was posted on Facebook:

“On July 4th, Independence Day, a coalition of patriot groups and all who want to join are going to retake the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone for America. antifa members are illegally occupying public property and terrorizing small businesses in the neighborhood. American patriots have agreed to come together again, remove the barricades illegally obstructing traffic, and free the people in the zone.

You do not need a bike to join. Any and all patriots with all vehicles are coming to this event.

We are not going to hurt anybody, break the law etc. We are simply going to tear down the illegal barriers on public property, clean up the mess these communist kids made, and return the police station over to Seattle Police Department control *The staging area will be Seward Park. The parking lot can handle roughly 10,000 bikes easily.”

While it all sounds great to us, the so called “peaceful protesters” within the CHAZ zone have some armed players. Some of them are not “kids” and their self-described “Warlord” is a rapper with big words and a nasty attitude. Sounds a bit like Somalia, doesn’t it? Fireworks coming?

"[@TPostMillennial] was in downtown Seattle yesterday, and interviewed hip-hop artist and Black Lives Matter activist, Raz Simone, who has been called the 'warlord' of Seattle's recently occupied Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone." https://t.co/XXkopkWw4J — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 11, 2020

Seattle’s resident warlord Raz assaults citizen journalists and streamers. He’d be a named enemy in The Division. pic.twitter.com/wGf6qrah8D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2020

Since allowing the press inside their little “country,” they have scaled back on the presence of arms. That does NOT mean they are gone, it just means they are not as visible. Antifa and BLM may be in for some fireworks on the 4th. Will the well known strength of the bikers be enough to make the insurrectionists pick up and leave? Antifa goons should watch out- bikers are tough.

The event is being promoted by Prntly, a Conservative news media. The media says that some members of Oath Keepers, but not a specific chapter, are also signed up to join the Bikers.

This year’s 4th of July in Seattle could provide some real fireworks.