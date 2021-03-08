In this interview, Spiro is joined by Attorney Ana Garner of New Mexico. Garner represents her client Isaac Legaretta, an officer at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and a military veteran, who is suing the county over its new policy for first responders to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination.
Attorney Garner explains the significance of this case and what is at stake, as it is the first of its kind and may set a new standard for legal precedent regarding mandatory vaccination. Garner says she is prepared to take this case to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Spiro and Ana Garner also discuss another case of her’s that is ongoing currently. A case that challenges not only the Governor of New Mexico, but the emergency itself.
One thought on “First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination: Attorney Interview”
Ok, all sounds just wonderful…and you know what, go for it, try your legal BS with this Global Criminal Syndicate, of which this BAR Attorney is a part of… but hey wth, give a shot…
For the Rest of us, Let them-PLEASE- Make it Mandatory-across the board…. You think we care what our Neighbors or coworkers or any mthrfkr member of the sheep Public think about us for being “Anti-Vaxx”…
We know what game is being played here, and we are wishing these SOB actually have the Balls to try it….
Ya just don’t get it, we want them to Make it Mandatory…. They would have to somehow get ALL the guns first now wouldn’t they?
And that ain’t never gonna happen without Blood, lot’s of it, and mostly theirs….