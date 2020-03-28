First Day On The Job

The passenger tapped the cab driver on the shoulder to ask him something. The driver screamed, lost control of the car, nearly hit a bus, went up the sidewalk and stopped centimeters from a shop window.

For a second everything went quiet in the cab, then the driver said, “Look mister, don’t ever do that again. You scared the daylights out of me!” The passenger apologized and said he didn’t realize that a little tap could scare him so much.

The driver replied, “You’re right. I’m sorry. It’s not really your fault. Today is my first day as a cab driver. I’ve been driving a hearse for the last 25 years.”