First, They Came for Thanksgiving; Now They Are Coming for Christmas

American Thinker – by Fay Voshell

Kate Brown, the Governor of Oregon, was rather ambivalent in her approach to violence during the time Portland was torched by radical mobs. In fact, she thanked “Oregonians for expressing their free speech rights largely through joyful celebrations…”

But Gov. Brown apparently did some soul searching since the election. She found a joyful celebration about to be held by unquestionable enemies of the people. It turns out actual domestic terrorists are Oregonians who wanted to celebrate Thanksgiving. It’s extremists who wished to dine on turkey and all the trimmings who are dangerous, as they are potential super-spreaders of disease and destruction. Therefore, it’s Thanksgiving celebrations that need to be tightly regulated. It’s Thanksgiving celebrants who need to be fined and sent to jail if they transgress the regulations the governor has established by executive order.

Among those regulations?

Private social events are to be limited to two households or six individuals in a closed group (including Thanksgiving); masks are to be worn in your own home on Thanksgiving, only removing them when eating; and you are not to leave your home during the two-week shutdown. Consequences include a fine of $1,250 and possible jail time. Neighbors should report non-compliance.

It is hard to avoid the suspicion the Governor wants the bulk of citizens locked within their domiciles while radicals once again roam free to wreak havoc.

