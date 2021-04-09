Posted: April 8, 2021 Categories: Videos First try of the ETS Speedloader Maccabee May 3, 2019 Loading 9mm p229 mag Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “First try of the ETS Speedloader”
Anyone ever notice if these speed loaders damage mags by widening the gap. I’ve never used them. It seems all that force being used to load it could cause damage. I know really old mags start to spread out or wear down and malfunctions tend to happen. Just seems like this would speed up the process.