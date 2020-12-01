BOMBSHELL: Newly found video shows Georgia Senate candidate @ReverendWarnock LAUGHING at church-goers who defend themselves with guns.
First Warnock goes after our veterans, now our Second Amendment.
Georgians have a clear choice Jan. 5! #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/YFtGdiqkOi
— NRA (@NRA) November 30, 2020
Posted: December 1, 2020
Categories: Videos
3 thoughts on “First Warnock goes after our veterans, now our Second Amendment.”
Idiot!
maybe if he was sitting in the same church and getting shot at he might rethink this .. maybe we should accommodate?
Im sure he wont have any problem proving his point than , right?
these fckers talking the talk with out doing the walking , are dangerously hilarious
they should be called out at every step …and have the tables turned on them at every move
oh and just in case he thinks he’s self important enough .. we dont need yer permission bitch
Is he signaling something ?
Maybe he should be brought in for questioning and a few months stay to get his head straight
No matter , whatever they say don’t do
Seems to be what everyone should be doing
Like , arming yourself and maybe your church to the teeth