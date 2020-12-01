3 thoughts on “First Warnock goes after our veterans, now our Second Amendment.

    1. maybe if he was sitting in the same church and getting shot at he might rethink this .. maybe we should accommodate?
      Im sure he wont have any problem proving his point than , right?

      these fckers talking the talk with out doing the walking , are dangerously hilarious

      they should be called out at every step …and have the tables turned on them at every move

      oh and just in case he thinks he’s self important enough .. we dont need yer permission bitch

  2. Is he signaling something ?
    Maybe he should be brought in for questioning and a few months stay to get his head straight

    No matter , whatever they say don’t do
    Seems to be what everyone should be doing
    Like , arming yourself and maybe your church to the teeth

