Fit Young Man Gets “Vaccine”- Camera Records His HEART ATTACK At Gym

September 15th, 2021.
Poor guy….got the shot, went to work out a few days later, and he was struck down from a heart attack. :((
This is why the heart attacks, strokes, etc are happening after the shots:
Truthful Doctor found clotting in MOST people who had gotten the shots, how it happens and prognosis:
www.bitchute.com/video/onqIiqX5TGoc/
N Ireland Doctor- MASSIVE INCREASE Of BLOOD CLOTTING And More In The Jabbed
www.bitchute.com/video/i4pJVp0Ge6c4/
DR. SEAN BROOKS At School Board Meeting WARNS THE SHOTS WILL KILL QUICKLY and why:
www.bitchute.com/video/cnrGkQZaHiXm/
ATHLETE Diagnosed With “Vaccine”-Induced MYOCARDITIS- Severe Adverse Reactions
www.bitchute.com/video/gzjStVaz2lg4/
Healthy High Level ATHLETES BEING INJURED & DYING After the Depop SHOTS
www.bitchute.com/video/FdvxQJzSj6VW/
TEEN SON & FATHER BOTH HOSPITALIZED With BLOOD CLOTTING After Shots
www.bitchute.com/video/J9cUowGS5OMl/
Young Irish Football Player Killed by Johnson & Johnson Clot Shot– Massive Brain Bleed
www.bitchute.com/video/WiInARy0t1oD/
