Fit Young Man Gets “Vaccine”- Camera Records His HEART ATTACK At Gym

LorettaJoy222

September 15th, 2021.

Poor guy….got the shot, went to work out a few days later, and he was struck down from a heart attack. :((

This is why the heart attacks, strokes, etc are happening after the shots:

Truthful Doctor found clotting in MOST people who had gotten the shots, how it happens and prognosis:

www.bitchute.com/video/onqIiqX5TGoc/

N Ireland Doctor- MASSIVE INCREASE Of BLOOD CLOTTING And More In The Jabbed

www.bitchute.com/video/i4pJVp0Ge6c4/

DR. SEAN BROOKS At School Board Meeting WARNS THE SHOTS WILL KILL QUICKLY and why:

www.bitchute.com/video/cnrGkQZaHiXm/

ATHLETE Diagnosed With “Vaccine”-Induced MYOCARDITIS- Severe Adverse Reactions

www.bitchute.com/video/gzjStVaz2lg4/

Healthy High Level ATHLETES BEING INJURED & DYING After the Depop SHOTS

www.bitchute.com/video/FdvxQJzSj6VW/

TEEN SON & FATHER BOTH HOSPITALIZED With BLOOD CLOTTING After Shots

www.bitchute.com/video/J9cUowGS5OMl/

Young Irish Football Player Killed by Johnson & Johnson Clot Shot– Massive Brain Bleed

www.bitchute.com/video/WiInARy0t1oD/

Source: www.bitchute.com/channel/jim_crenshaw/