Five Major Stories You’re Being Distracted From While Roe V. Wade Dominates Headlines

Free Thought Project – by Don Via Jr.

Once again like clockwork, Americans are embattled in tribalistic bickering pitting one against another, fueled by emotion and pre-programmed partisan talking points. At each other’s throats serving up yet another piping hot plate of divide and conquer while the predator class make off like bandits. Cue the latest distraction.

The timing seems impeccable, does it not? That the worst security breach the history of the United States Supreme Court, leaking a draft opinion weeks ahead of any actual verdict of such a major case, causing such an uproar at a juncture when so many pivotal events are unfolding?

Of course coincidental timing does not always denote that two things are correlated. However, as we all know by now, the corporate media will not yield from an opportunity to twist the narrative of a crisis to fit their agendas.

To be clear, that is not to undercut the importance of the current debate. Unlike many other arbitrary distractions, the consequences of this particular circumstance will in fact affect all of us.

Irony has it that both sides have traded banners yet again. Many of the individuals who just spent two years clamoring for the government to respect bodily autonomy and the right not to receive an experimental injection, are now cheering the state potentially stripping away the bodily autonomy of pregnant women.

And vice versa, those who just spent two years demanding everyone undergo an experimental injection, are suddenly appalled by the idea that individuals are not allowed to do as they desire with their own bodies.

America appears to hopscotch from one polarized issue to the next, wholly abandoning the previous for “the next new thing”, oblivious to the severe degree of psychological control they are under.

Despite the fact that hypocrisies, double standards, and cognitive dissonance are rife among circles hotly enthralled by “the new new thing”, when it comes right down to it, bodily autonomy is a human right. The state has no business telling people what they can or cannot do with their bodies, including stopping individuals from undergoing voluntary medical procedures if they so desire. That business is solely between an individual and their primary care provider. Period.

Surely there is nuance to be considered, with valid points as well as contradictions that either side refuse to recognize. Civil discourse and logical reasoning is lost when people become so polarized they trap themselves inside of an echo chamber. All points become moot when people listen to respond, rather than listen to understand.

Whilst the false left–right paradigm may argue back and forth, countering one hypocrisy with another does not create a valid argument. There is a desperate need for logical consistency.

That is the epitome of American sociopolitical discourse. And the reason why the abortion debate will likely never come to a definitive end.

That said, everything comes back to individual sovereignty. And allowing the state any leeway to infringe upon it will only set a precedent that is sure to have disastrous consequences.

Concurrently, there is a larger case to be made regarding the fallibility of the Constitution, or the legitimacy of the Supreme Court at all; How a 200 year old piece of paper has utterly failed to prevent, or outright allowed for, the tyrannies that any of us may face on a regular basis. Including, in this case, its inability to protect the natural right of individual sovereignty.

Or the inherent fallacy in the idea that a group of nine individuals in ridiculous costumes may somehow dictate what rights we do or do not have. But that’s a different conversation for a different time.

With regard to #RoeVWade, it's the perfect example why Lysander Spooner was right. While the Constitution is intended to limit state power, it doesn't grant nor restrict inherent human rights. The bodily sovereignty of individuals is one of those rights. Usurping it is egregious. pic.twitter.com/iCXC0a4CGp — Don Via Jr. (@DonViaJr) May 3, 2022

Everyone is arguing over the Supreme Court’s opinion on abortion, but the root of the problem is the indoctrinated belief that a group of nine people in ridiculous costumes should have the authority to dictate your rights and liberties. — Carey (@carey_wedler) May 3, 2022

That being said, it has become ever apparent in this short period of time that the issue of abortion has been weaponized to suck the air out of any pre-existing conversation that is equally if not more paramount.

Intentional or not, it is now the diversion necessary to deflect attention from the machinations of the ruling class as many a sinister scheme unfold.

1.) The Ministry Of Truth

Of all the current looming concerns, the most recent is that of the Department of Homeland Security establishing what is to be known as the Disinformation Governance Board.

While the board has received only sparse coverage from the mainstream acting as its cheerleader, whitewashing the documented history of DHS’ illegal mass surveillance and censorship. To put it simply, the board will act in a supervisory capacity analyzing and determining what is to be considered “disinformation” and then issue its recommendations for other entities such as big tech to act upon addressing it.

This corporate–government collusion will give it a thin veil of plausible deniability when it comes to policing thoughtcrime.

In layman’s terms — one of the most militarized wings of the federal government, notorious for its flagrant lies, abuses of power, surveillance, censorship, and disdain for the citizenry, will now take it upon itself to determine what is and is not true. Make no mistake, this is the next step in the already raging information war.

At a Senate Homeland Security committee hearing on Wednesday, May 4th, Senator Rand Paul (R. Ky) grilled DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the board’s ability to effectively determine what is and is not “disinformation”.

Stating plainly — “I think you’ve got no idea what disinformation is … Do you know who the greatest propagator of disinformation in the history of the world is? The U.S. government.”

“Do you know who is the greatest propagator of disinformation in the history of the world? U.S. government.” — @RandPaul BOOM. Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/CeZyvjxnpW — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 6, 2022

This creation of a supposed “Ministry of Truth” is made worse by the fact that the individual whom is to head the department is already infamous for promoting some of the most flagrant lies espoused by the State in recent years.

As The Daily Mail notes, Nina Jankowicz is the so called “Russian disinformation expert” to take charge of the group. Notable for peddling disinformation of her own, such as the RussiGate hoax, and lies discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as “Russian disinfo”.

Also making clear her opposition to “free-speech absolutists” in response to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

In addition, as noted by journalist Ben Norton, Jankowicz has a storied career as a torch bearer for the establishment. Working for CIA cutouts helping to run regime-change operations in eastern Europe; Smearing anti-war journalists; And referring to WikiLeaks as “scum” while baselessly accusing them of working for the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, DHS has its own vile reputation of employing “fearsome tactics” and “authoritarian tendencies” which led to the American Civil Liberties Union to call for the department to be disbanded in August of 2020.

Over the past two years, DHS has issued multiple alerts asserting that those “spreading misinformation” opposed to covid-19 restrictions — which we now know were completely useless — are akin to terrorists…

What could possibly go wrong having this department become the new arbiters of truth?

2.) War Escalations And A Proposed Bill To Put US Troops In Ukraine

One of the most tried and true purposes of weaponized distractions has historically come on behalf of the military-industrial complex. This time is no different.

While the firestorm surrounding the potential overturning of Roe has diverted national attention to “the new new thing”. All eyes have been pulled off of Ukraine just as it seems the conflict is reaching a fever pitch.

By now it is ever apparent that the geopolitical analysis by yours truly — that the conflict, rather than a noble fight for democracy supported by Uncle Sam, is in reality merely another proxy war of the American Empire to proliferate US hegemony in the region and destabilize one of its foremost geopolitical adversaries (e.g. Russia) — was spot-on.

Exactly 1 year & 9 days ago – well before the war broke out – I said the US was going to do the same thing in Ukraine that it did to Syria; A proxy war proliferating US hegemony. Recent escalations prove this is indeed the exact proxy war I predictedhttps://t.co/kW4rjK4NWl — Don Via Jr. (@DonViaJr) April 14, 2022

Not only is it now admitted that US involvement in Ukraine is a proxy war intended to weaken Russia — while fewer and fewer people are paying attention we are treading ever further into exceedingly dangerous territory. Inching closer towards a full-fledged conflict with the worlds most heavily armed nuclear power.

With domestic attention placed firmly on Roe, in recent days mainstream media have highlighted alleged admissions from unnamed officials that US intelligence is playing a direct role in the destruction of Russian targets.

On the evening of May 4th, the New York Times published an article citing senior officials, stating that intelligence provided to Ukraine has assisted in the assassination of several Russian generals.

Furthermore, within 24 hours NBC News published a report of their own. This time indicating, again citing unnamed senior officials, that US intelligence played a key role in the sinking one of the Russian Navy’s flagship vessels, the Moskva, in the Black Sea.

While it is important to recognize that American officials have in recent weeks openly admitted to brazenly lying amid its ongoing information war, it still cannot be understated just how dangerous these claims are, and their potential to serve as a major provocation.

Can’t trust this evidence-free article on faith. Could just be hawkish officials trying to prolong the war by claiming success. But embellished or not, it underscores that US is using Ukraine as a proxy to fight Russia on its border. https://t.co/CRQL8fGBBu pic.twitter.com/Pt5RsuFwSY — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 5, 2022

Of particular concern amid these potential escalations is the recent legislation proposed by congressman Adam Kinzinger (R. Ill), for an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) in Ukraine.

The bill, filled Sunday May 1st, would give the President sweeping new powers to wage war in Ukraine, up to and including putting troops on the ground. The last time an AUMF was approved was in 2002, just prior to the invasion of Iraq. Though thankfully so far the bill has received no supporters.

When announcing the bill Kinzinger noted it was not intended to compel a use of military force, but give President Joe Biden more leverage to respond should Russia use nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons.

A problem arises however when one considers the US’ history of lying to justify its wars, and the fact that as recently as last month the Neo-Nazi forces of Ukraine’s military attempted to falsely claim that chemical weapons had been used.

Thus, rather than serving as a “precaution” or “deterrent”, as Kinzinger put it, it seems more akin to a ticking time bomb.

Couple this with the fact that other hawkish warmongers of the American ruling class, such as Senator Lindsey Graham, have been equally outspoken on such matters. Urging that President Biden declare Russia as a “State sponsor of terrorism”, which would bring about its own capabilities of making war against Russia under the auspices of the already catastrophic war on terror, and we have a recipe for disaster.

3.) Food Shortages & A Manufactured Crisis

For those throughout the nation paying attention to supermarket shelves over the past several weeks, our comestible quandary has become quite clear.

Along with the rest of the world, shelves are becoming barren, prices are going up, regular foodstuffs are slowly but surely becoming harder to acquire. Meanwhile, as our President tells us food shortages are “going to be real”, while American children go hungry and our cities are in ruin, the government sees fit to shovel tens of billions of dollars to the war machine.

The looming global food shortages already seem bad enough on the surface. However a closer look at the situation illustrates just how dire it truly is, as well as raising questions of what is perhaps a more sinister agenda at play.

As far back as January 2021, TFTP was reporting on the dangers of the impending food crisis. An analysis from the World Food Programme at the time indicated an additional 130 million people globally would be pushed into starvation due to the socioeconomic impacts of draconian lockdown policies. In what was described by WFP Executive Director David Beasley as a global humanitarian catastrophe.

This has now worsened due to the war in Ukraine, which is the world’s third largest exporter of grain.

As a result of closed ports, millions of tons of gain are stuck in silos and ships with no way of moving, with the lack of storage space also causing fears of this summers harvest going to waste.

The WFP estimates that approximately 276 million people worldwide were facing acute hunger at the beginning of 2022. However that number is expected to increase by another 47 million if the conflict continues.

In a recent interview, WFP Executive Director Beasley now states —

“We’re running out of time and the cost of inaction will be higher than anyone can imagine,” …. “I urge all parties involved to allow this food to get out of Ukraine to where it’s desperately needed so we can avert the looming threat of famine”.

However it isn’t just the continued war-mongering of the West and it’s Ukrainian proxy war that is exacerbating this crisis.

In America, a string of odd coincidences are also playing its part.

In recent months, several mysterious accidents and even cases of outright arson have caused multiple food processing plants throughout the United States to be completely destroyed.

Of course to remain objective we must always remember that correlation does not always equal causation. Though it certainly is suspicious to say the least, and whatever the case the consequences certainly won’t bode well.

However, odd coincidence or not, the destruction of food processing plants throughout the United States has fallen right in line with a number of other abnormalities and deliberate policy decisions which appear to indicate the food shortage crisis is being intentionally instigated. At least in part.

A report by the Off-Guardian’s Kit Knightly points out that in addition to those two factors, world leaders policy choices are further aggravating the situation.

Policies such as the Saudi Kingdom’s decision to raise it’s oil prices, directly impacting the industries of transport, logistics, and agriculture; An alleged recent epidemic of bird flu, of which there is actually scarce evidence to support, has led to the culling of tens of millions of poultry in the US, Canada, France, and UK; Programs by the governments of the United States and United Kingdom paying farmers not to farm; And restrictions on the transportation of fertilizer, are all playing a part.

Couple these with the ongoing effort to cull huge portions of livestock around the world to “fight climate change” in the coming years, and it is clear that decisions are being made by world leaders that exacerbate the food crisis. Whether it be intentional, or by oversight and gross negligence, it is being engineered.

4.) The Rise Of Global Technocracy

One of the most ignored aspects of our current society since the outset of the pandemic are the many ways in which a total technocratic panopticon are being established all around us.

For those unfamiliar with the concept of technocracy, it is best explained here by esteemed colleague of The Free Thought Project, Derrick Broze, in an excerpt from his book How To Opt Out Of The Technocratic State.

However, in short it can be summarized as follows — “A technologically-advanced authoritarian collectivism where individual liberties are subordinate to the apparent needs of the collective.”

This digital dystopia, if you will, encompasses a wide range of facets including but not limited to; mass surveillance, biometric data collection, digital ID / vaccine passport systems, centralized digital currency, the implementation of social credit Systems, artificial intelligence, and more.

Since the outset of the pandemic, many researchers, activists, and independent journalists have warned that the approaches taken to “flatten the curve” will be used as a trojan horse to streamline many of these goals, such as we have seen with the attempted adoption of vaccine passports worldwide.

In recent weeks while eyes have been trained on the myriad of distractions propagated throughout corporate media, these initiatives have continued to unfold at an alarming pace.

In one such case reported recently by TFTP, the town of Chula Vista, California, made history with an unsettling milestone. They became the first city in the United States under 24/7 surveillance. Exactly as was forewarned, the liberties surrendered under the guise of “public health” were not returned after the emergency was averted.

Instead, now the drone program that was originally established to help enforce lockdowns and social distancing has been adapted by local authorities for domestic policing purposes, which even their own manufacturers admit to be Orwellian.

At the same time, other nations around the world are implementing dystopian systems of their own.

As reported by The Daily Exposé, all over the world countries are moving forward with initiatives to implement digital ID systems and other means of control.

In the European Union, the Digital Services Act was recently passed, legislation which is the most overreaching of its kind to date. Combining the sectors of big tech and big government for further internet regulation.

Under the guise of “protecting people online” it is largely aimed at content moderation and the restriction of content deemed illegal, such as “hate-speech”, enhancing censorship abilities across the EU.

According to The Exposé, “The DSA also pushes for a “public electronic identity (eID),” which Politico previously described as a “National ID card” on your phone that has its origins in vaccine passports and “Digital COVID Certificates.”

Meanwhile, at the beginning of April the United Kingdom has already implemented its national digital ID program, which will be fully operational in 2025. And lawmakers in Australia have also recommitted to the rollout of their own digital ID programs.

Similarly, France has also recently instituted digital identities causing a backlash among many of its citizens. And Nigeria shut off access to 73 million mobile numbers not connected to their recently imposed national ID system.

At the same time, biometric facial recognition surveillance systems are being rolled out at airports worldwide. Particularly in the US, UK, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil. With a May 10th report by Axios stating that based upon a report by Delaware North, approximately 63% of airports worldwide plan to install biometric boarding gates by 2023.

Simultaneously, the push for Central Bank digital currencies (CBDC’s) is also on the rise to accompany most of these programs, giving the state and the banking cartel complete tyrannical control over our private finances.

The establishment of a cashless society is yet another so-called “conspiracy theory” that after years of mockery turned into fact as it was championed by the WEF in the early days of the covid-19 pandemic and quickly became a staple for The Great Reset.

Now, the Bank for International Settlements estimates that up to 90% of national central banks are planning some sort of digital currency.

All of these technocratic advances have one thing, in common — that all of them can and will eventually be rolled into a singular social credit system.

The social credit system is a series of technological advancements and encroachment upon civil liberties currently implemented by China’s ruling Communist Party. A system of total surveillance in which one’s social credit score is adjusted depending on their behavior. And whether or not said behavior is considered acceptable by the government. Depending on how obedient a citizen is, determines how many privileges their government allows.

It doesn’t take much of an imagination to recognize what kind of a nightmare scenario this creates.

As far back as 2015, TFTP has been warning of the dangers of social credit systems. And while the idea of implementing similar behavioral control techniques in the west has been suggested in recent years, nowhere outside of China have the systems truly been applied.

Until now. As The National Pulse reports, the municipality of Bologna, Italy will become the first European city to implement a social credit score like system to help combat climate change, which constantly monitors its citizens behaviors and rewards them for good conduct.

Begging the question, how much longer until we see the same adapted elsewhere?

While everyone is focused on divide and conquer politics, the world’s ruling elite are slowly implementing an all encompassing technocratic state right under our noses. One which will result in the complete reshaping of society, in to one which privacy does not exist, everyone is constantly surveilled, speech is heavily censored, and our very existence is measured as a digital commodity over which the state has complete control.

5.) The Covid Narrative Collapses

Covid-19? What’s that? As the manufactured outrage skips further away from one thing to the next, many aspects of the last two years of outright insanity seem to be becoming more like a distant memory.

For many, that may be a relief. However, we would be remiss to merely brush off the last two years of unprecedented authoritarianism so casually. Lest we make the mistake of the lesson not being learned, and those responsible for such egregious violations escape accountability.

Despite the dogged few who still cling to their mass formation psychosis, we now know for an irrefutable fact mandatory masking did nothing to slow the spread, (though it now appears may be responsible for filling millions of people’s lungs with microplastics)… And lockdowns were an absolute disaster that killed vastly more people than they protected.

The powers-that-(shouldn’t)-be not only willfully ignored the plethora of evidence contradicting their opinions; they did so while parading their opinions around as fact. Disregarding, vilifying, and censoring any experts who voiced concerns to the tune of a billion dollar propaganda operation.

One that was fully weaponized to quash dissent, and commit what is arguably one of the most heinous violations of public trust and bodily autonomy the world has ever seen — by utilizing said billion dollar propaganda operation, facilitated by federal agencies, the pharmaceutical cartel, as well as corporate media, to subversively and deceptively convince millions of people to inject themselves with a faulty, barely tested, experimental inoculation after assuring them it is “safe and effective”.

And that is the crux of the issue. Why the public must not simply forgive and forget these transgressions as if they never happened. Because the consequences of such are still occurring, and unfortunately we will never know the full extent of them until at least a decade from now when the long-term side effects of these injections begin to make themselves apparent.

But if the information that is slowly coming out is any indication, we are dealing with an abhorrent crime against humanity.

After a federal judge ordered their release, over the last few months we have slowly been learning exactly why the FDA wanted to keep the documents sealed until 2096.

The first batch revealed literally thousands of potential adverse effects related to the Jab. From mild to fatal.

As reported by The Rio Times —

“The list includes acute kidney injury, acute flaccid myelitis, anti-sperm antibody positive, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, cardiac ventricular thrombosis, cardiogenic shock, central nervous system vasculitis, death neonatal, deep vein thrombosis, encephalitis brain stem, encephalitis hemorrhagic, frontal lobe epilepsy, foaming at mouth, epileptic psychosis, facial paralysis, fetal distress syndrome, gastrointestinal amyloidosis, generalized tonic-clonic seizure, Hashimoto’s encephalopathy, hepatic vascular thrombosis, herpes zoster reactivation, immune-mediated hepatitis, interstitial lung disease, jugular vein embolism, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, liver injury, low birth weight, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, myocarditis, neonatal seizure, pancreatitis, pneumonia, stillbirth, tachycardia, temporal lobe epilepsy, testicular autoimmunity, thrombotic cerebral infarction, Type 1 diabetes mellitus, venous thrombosis neonatal, and vertebral artery thrombosis among 1,246 other medical conditions following vaccination.”

The mention of stillbirth and other fetal issues are of particular significance. As another report indicated shockingly high death rates among unborn children in vaccinated pregnant women.

Unfortunately, rather than a one-off abnormality, this seems to be a trend supported by emerging data.

The Daily Exposé previously reported that upon examining information from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, it showed pregnant women had a 1517% higher chance of miscarriage when vaccinated with the covid-19 vaccine, versus pregnant women who had been vaccinated for influenza.

The latest VAERS data as of May 11th shows a total of 1,247,131 reports of adverse events from all age groups following covid vaccination. Continuing to corroborate to the concerning exponential spike in VAERS reports for covid-19 vaccines in just the past year and a half, than for all other vaccines combined over the last 32 years.

Bear in mind that research shows reports to the VAERS system only depict approximately 1% of all actual adverse reactions. So the real data is likely far higher.

Though we must remind the reader, as to avoid being flagged by the “fact-checkers”, that the CDC issues a disclaimer noting that its reporting system is faulty and it’s data can be incorrect. The CDC wants you to trust its data, until its own data becomes inconvenient, then it’s “prone to misinterpretation”. Go figure.

However, there is a another reporting system whose data appears to corroborate the aforementioned influx of adverse events. Medical data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) is far more airtight when it comes to the parameters required to file a report.

In January, three military doctors came forward as whistleblowers to attest that since administration of the covid-19 vaccine have been mandated by the Department of Defense, they noted a 300% increase in nearly every ICD code associated with common vaccine injuries. Including cancer miscarriages and infertility.

However, shortly after this bombshell report became public the Pentagon issued a statement to the corporate media to cover its tracks. Astonishingly claiming that the data was correct, but (conveniently) due to a glitch in the system that had been causing it to under-report events for five years, the previous years of data was wrong…

Despite this, the doctors pressed on. Testifying under oath that they are witnessing alarming spikes in adverse events.

Lt. Col. Teresa Long also testified that senior military officials ordered her not to discuss it.

Tearfully recounting to the judge —

“I have so many soldiers being destroyed by this vaccine. Not a single member of my senior command has discussed my concerns with me … I have nothing to gain and everything to lose by talking about it. I’m OK with that because I am watching people get absolutely destroyed.”

Now, as America implodes over Roe v Wade, the most recent batch of documents have been released revealing even more adverse effects. Coincidentally, released on the exact same day the Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked.

Within that same time frame, while no one was paying attention, a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was published in the Nature Journal of Scientific Reports concluding there is a “significant Association” between the shot and cardiac arrest. Surely the timing must be coincidental though.

Bonus: The WHO Treaty Emerges

This article is already long enough, but this deserves an honorable mention simply due to the sheer lack of coverage contrasted by the eminent urgency of this subject.

Meanwhile, while the entire world has had their attention diverted to one thing or the other — the World Health Organization is in the midst of it’s very own power play.

Receiving almost no critical attention in the corporate press, the WHO is spearheading an initiative to establish an international cooperative under a “pandemic treaty” that would end national sovereignty as we know it.

As Rio Times reports,

“The treaty changes aim to give the WHO de facto governing power over its member states in the event of a pandemic, without involvement or consultation with national governments or national parliaments.” Michele Bachmann Dean, Robertson School of Government, Regent University adds: “This authority that they would be given would impact 99.4% of all the people in the world… The WHO would have the decision-making authority to intervene in the United States’ government policy and any nation of the world without our permission.” “For instance, the lockdowns where you see 26 million people today locked down in Shanghai, China… the WHO would have the authority to be able to impose that here in the United States for whatever pretext they want. They don’t have to show data; they could do this. What this does, bottom line is it creates a platform for global governance, global governance through the WHO.” The World Council for Health (WCH), a coalition of scientists, doctors, lawyers, and civil society advocacy organizations, opposes the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s moves to implement a power grab in the form of a global pandemic agreement, while the world’s attention is diverted by the latest crisis. The WCH considers the proposed WHO agreement not only unnecessary but a threat to sovereignty and inalienable rights. It increases the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics, impose dehumanizing lockdowns, and enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the people.

Below is my recent interview with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, spokesperson for the World Council for Health. In which she elaborates upon this treaty and its potential ramifications in further detail.

So there we have it. As this account demonstrates whether it be by deliberate diversion or exquisite opportunism, the predator class has once again plunged the citizenry into heated us versus them tribalism. All the while, more nefarious ongoings remain just outside of public purview. A sleight-of-hand that the American people must unfetter themselves from.

While yes, the preservation of bodily autonomy is undeniably paramount, the people mustn’t allow themselves to lose sight of the bigger picture, either. Particularly when the consequences are equally as predominant.

Free Thought Project