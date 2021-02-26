Flashback 2003: Get Ready for the USSA (The United Soviet States of America)

Al Martin

(March 17, 2003) You will be happy to learn that the former head of the KGB (the secret police of the former Soviet Union), General Yevgeni Primakov, has been hired as a consultant by the US Department of Homeland Security. Do you think he will share his expertise in “security” to prepare US citizens for domestic internal passports under the pretense of fighting the never-ending “War on Terrorism”?

CAPPS II is the name of the new program which is technically under the auspices of the US Department of Transporation, but that’s only technical and the only reason they did that was to use the Transportation Department s budget to buy the computer hardware and software they need.

The way it works is you give them your credit card and they slide it thorough like you would in a store and then they hit a button and the monitor reads: CAPPS II, SS CTF. The SS CTF evidently stands for** State Security CITIZEN THREAT File.** But it has nothing to do with the Department of Transportation. It goes directly to a division, which has been established between the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the CIA and several other federal agencies. This is a new division, referred to as the Office of Internal Security, which is coordinating the effort to establish **CITIZEN THREAT files **on every US citizen. It will be a huge database including credit files, medical files, political and RELIGIOUS affiliation, military history, attendance at anti-government rallies, etc.

The newsclip didn’t point out what information is being accessed. The only thing they’ll tell you is they’re going to access your credit history, but like the guy giving the interview said they will be accessing a whole lot more. They just don t tell you what it is. When the Department of Homeland Security was asked about it, they wouldn’t say, but replied that** it would defeat the purpose if we told you what it was we were looking for. ****?

No announcement will be made to the public about what information exactly is being accessed or exactly how much information or what type of information is going to be included in ****EACH CITIZEN’s THREAT FILE.******.

What I liked about this segment is that they interviewed General Yevgeni Primakov, who is now a consultant to the Department of Homeland Security along with General Alexander Karpov.

Primakov was laughing about it because he’s getting paid a big fee to do it. He doesn’t care, of course. Primakov speaks beautiful English, as you would expect a former head of the KGB to do. When he was asked what is this CAPPS II program really about, because obviously even “terrorists” could have credit ratings.

Primakov said that this is one of the steps now being employed along with NICA and*** NEW IDENTITY UPGRADE **features which are coming to your ** DRIVER’S LICENSE.** It is being used to get the people used to new types of documentation and carrying new types of identity cards pursuant to the United States instituting a formal policy of **INTERNAL PASSPORTS.**And he actually used the words “internal passports.”

It’s like he said and he was pretty knowledgeable. When the NICA (National Identity Card Act) gets passed, the ***Posse Comitatus Act gets overturned,*** a few other pieces of legislation yet to be proffered get passed, ***the White House will have more control over the American people than the Kremlin had over the Russian people when Stalin was alive. ***He said that and then he LAUGHED!

What Primakov finds funny are what he calls these “right wing flag wavers” that were so anti-communist and now they’re supporting a state policy of internal passports.****** The irony is deafening.*****

Old right wing farts — turn up your hearing aids for the irony is DEAFENING!

Primakov continued by saying that he had been hired as a consultant and he was consulting on other “security” matters, an ongoing policy in various agencies of government (some of these offices haven’t even been created yet) to consistently ** NARROW the RIGHTS**of the American people and to expand the power of government. He professed not to know why, the reason for all this was, other than he admitted that , “IT DOES NOT HAVE MUCH TO DO WITH FIGHTING TERRORISM.”******

In other words, it’s funny that we need a COMMIE to come over here and tell people the truth. And remember its not just any commie, it s the former head of the KGB, who is being PAID for with taxpayers money from all the naive flag wavers out there.

If you think about it —how ironic this whole thing is. And it’s not only Primakov, who was, by the way the last general of the KGB, before the KGB was changed to RFSS. Look who else was hired. There’s General Primakov. Then there’s General Karpov, former KGB station chief of their Washington station at their embassy and the first director of the Russian Federal Security Service.

You could call this the*** “Sovietization of America.”*** Primakov said he can’t wait to get on the payroll (he called it the “pay corps,” referring to the **HERITAGE FOUNDATION,** the PNAC and all the other right wing foundations in the United States) He can’t get over how many ex-KGB generals and colonels still want to come over to the United States and become consultants to get on the pay corps.

It has been reported that *** Nikita KRUSHCHEV, Jr.*** works for the Heritage Foundation. Another right wing foundation has Elena STALIN. The Old Soviet Brand names are all coming to Washington to get on the gravy train and teach the Bush administration how to further restrict the rights of the American people.

And Primakov is waiting for the USSA,*** The United SOVIET States of America.***It’ll probably make him feel right at home.

AL MARTIN is America’s foremost expert on corporate and government fraud. A relentless whistleblower, he has written a book called, “The Conspirators: Secrets of an Iran Contra Insider,” which chronicles his adventures with the Bush Cabal (National Liberty Press, Order Line: 866-317-1390). This detailed account of government criminal operations, namely State-sanctioned fraud, drug trafficking and illicit weapons sales, is unprecedented in publishing history. Al Martin is also well known for his great charm and profound insights into world events, and he is frequently interviewed on many talk radio shows across the nation. His weekly column “Behind the Scenes in the Beltway” is published regularly online at Al Martin Raw, (http://www.almartinraw.com/).

http://www.advancedhealthplan.com/pauseforconcern.html