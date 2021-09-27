Flashback – Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir warned of population cull

On March 9, 2015, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed claimed that the New World Order would use the Trans-Pacific Partnership to install a world government through globalization.

“It’s not a partnership,” said Dr. Mahathir at an international conference on the New World Order. “All the countries that take part must expect stricter rules”.

The goal of the New World Order is to wipe out borders and nation-states, he said. The world government will be led by the elites: People who are very rich, very intelligent, and very powerful, said Dr. Mahathir who was Prime Minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003 and from 2018 to 2020.

These elites will impose rules on the rest of the world. Those who refuse to obey these rules will be punished, he said.

The elites also plan to reduce the number of people on earth, said Dr. Mahathir. There are seven billion people on earth today. They want to kill billions of people by starving them or preventing them from reproducing, said the former prime minister, who at 93 is the world’s oldest head of government.

According to Mahathir, the original plan was to reduce the world population to one billion people.

