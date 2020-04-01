Flashback: Israeli President: We are buying up Manhattan, Hungary, Romania and Poland


Ortodox4Life

Dec 29, 2008

On the 10th of October,2007,at Hotel Hilton in Tel-Aviv,Israeli President Shimon Peres stated the following:”We are buying up Manhattan,Hungary, Romania and Poland.”

