Flashback: Prince Philip – “If I were reincarnated I would…be…as a killer virus…”

Fandom

“Human population growth is probably the single most serious long-term threat to survival. We’re in for a major disaster if it isn’t curbed… We have no option. If it isn’t controlled voluntarily, it will be controlled involuntarily by an increase in disease, starvation and war.” ― Philip, Duke of Edinburgh [1]

“If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels.” ― Philip, Duke of Edinburgh [1]

“I just wonder what it would be like to be reincarnated in an animal whose species had been so reduced in numbers than it was in danger of extinction. What would be its feelings toward the human species whose population explosion had denied it somewhere to exist… I must confess that I am tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus.” ― Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh[2] (in his Foreward to: If I Were an Animal; United Kingdom, Robin Clark Ltd., 1986.)

Partial transcript with interviewer

Interviewer: “What do you see as the biggest problem in conservation? Philip: “Well, the growing human population. From where we are, there’s nothing else.” Interviewer: And do you have views about what should be done about that?”

Philip: “Well, I think it might be described as voluntary family limitation.”

Fandom