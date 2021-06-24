Florida Bill “Banning Vaccine Passports” Actually Allows State To “Use Any Means Necessary to Vaccinate” Citizens

News Wars – by Kelen McBreen

An overlooked section of Florida Senate Bill 2006, put into law by the state legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis on May 3, 2021, allows government officials to forcibly vaccinate citizens.

Ironically, the bill was widely supported as it was allegedly intended to ban vaccine passports in Florida.

“In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision,” DeSantis told Floridians.

While the legislature does prohibit private businesses and government entities from asking for proof of a COVID vaccination, it also allows the state to vaccinate citizens “by any means necessary”.

Under Section 315 of Chapter 381 of Florida’s ‘Public Health’ statute, Title XXIX, individuals can be subjected to quarantine or isolation if they refuse to be examined, tested, vaccinated or treated during a public health emergency such as COVID-19.

“Examination, testing, vaccination, or treatment may be performed by any qualified person authorized by the State Health Officer,” the bill explains.

The bill continues, “If the individual poses a danger to the public health, the State Health Officer may subject the individual to isolation or quarantine. If there is no practical method to isolate or quarantine the individual, the State Health Officer may use any means necessary to vaccinate or treat the individual.”

The legislature says any order given to police by the State Health Officer that helps force-vaccinate a person is immediately enforceable.

In addition, volunteers who help the state vaccinate or quarantine people will be provided with lodging, transportation, state liability protection and workers’ compensation.

When it comes to Florida, the “State Health Officer” would be the state’s Surgeon General Scott Rivkees.

While it was signed by Governor DeSantis on May 3rd, the bill won’t actually take effect until July 1, 2021.

