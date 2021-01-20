Florida Gun Owners Camping Out for Chance to Buy Ammunition

Breitbart – by AWR hawkins

Gun owners in central Florida began camping out as early as 2 a.m. Monday in order to enter Lake Mary’s Academy Sporting Goods for ammunition when doors opened at 9:00 a.m.

Fox 11 reports that campers voiced concern over President-elect Joe Biden’s anticipated gun control push and wanted to stock up on ammunition while they still could.

One Floridian, David Godkin, said, “I think we all believe Biden is going to take it away from us too.”

Godkin also outlined the places he plans to go throughout the week for ammo, saying, “I just come here on Monday. Tuesday, I go to Buena Vista. Wednesday, I go to East Colonial. Thursday, Buena Vista. Friday, East Colonial. Sunday, I go to Millenia.”

The demand for guns and ammunition soared throughout 2020 and is now in earnest with Biden’s gun control proposals looming. The Orlando Sentinel notes that Florida’s Volusia Top Gun had a line of “60 people waiting in front of the store” prior to the doors opening on Sunday, but that is tip of the iceberg.

The demand for ammunition has been so strong since the election that ammunition manufacturers simply cannot keep inventory on hand, according to Bearing Arms.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/19/florida-gun-owners-camping-out-chance-buy-ammunition/