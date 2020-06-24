Florida Man Who Refuses to Wear Mask Fights His Way Through Walmart

Breitbart – by Katherine Rodriguez

A Florida man who refused to wear a mask before entering a Walmart defiantly fought his way through the store after an employee denied him entry.

The video, which has been viewed more than 6.4 million times, showed the gray-haired man fighting with the employee at the Orlando superstore on Saturday — the same day masks became mandatory in Orange County, WDBO reported.

https://twitter.com/CaliCoCo3/status/1274360580070092800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At first, the worker tried to block the man from entering using his arms.

“You gotta wear a mask, bro!” the man behind the camera says.

The older man then shoves the Walmart employee before he falls to the floor at one point.

The maskless man, determined to get inside the store, scrambles to get inside while the employee continues to block him.

“You want a mask, man?” one person can be heard saying. “I got some!”

The maskless man ignored the offer and made it halfway up an aisle.

“Let the man do his job, bro!” the man recording yells. “Get a mask!”

Ultimately, the man without a mask angrily left the supermarket, but not without the employee telling him that he was “spitting all over the f-king place.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises Americans to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose completely.

This Florida man is not the only one to disregard the advice of the CDC regarding facial coverings. One Kentucky woman was caught on camera wearing a mask with a hole cut in it because she claimed it made it “easier to breathe.”

Florida has seen a recent upward trend in coronavirus cases, so much so that it prompted Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to consider imposing a two-week quarantine on those Floridians who decide to visit New York.

