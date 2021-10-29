Florida school board member takes elementary school students on field trip to gay bar: ‘SO honored’

MSN – Fox News

A Florida school board member chaperoned a group of elementary school children on a filed trip to a gay bar, according to photos of the trip she posted to social media.

“I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone Wilton Manors Elementary’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s! The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community! A huge thank you to Rosie’s Bar and Grill for hosting this special field trip every year!,” Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi posted on her official school board Facebook page Wednesday.

The post, which was examined by Fox News Thursday morning, shows photos of children in the popular Florida gay bar, Rosie’s, as well as a photo of the children posing next to the restaurant’s sign. Leonardi did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the field trip.

Screenshots of Leonardi’s post have since circulated on social media, sparking outrage.

“School board member Sarah Leonardi accompanied Wilton Manors Elementary school on a field trip to a LGBT bar which features menu items like: The Big Girl Burgers, Rhoda Cowboy, Ivana Hooker, Hellena Bun, Georgia Bleu, Young ranch hand, Willy cheesesteak,” a screenshot from a private Facebook group, called Moms for Liberty – Broward County, Fl, shows one person saying. The screenshot was posted on the popular Twitter account, Libs of TikTok.

Rosie’s Bar website shows these items on the menu, but it’s unclear if the children were offered the same menu.

“Rosie’s Bar and Grill has been a tropical oasis in the middle of the Island City, Wilton Manors, since 2006, offering amazing food and refreshing drinks and sassy fun,” the bar’s website states. “Whether you come for lunch or dinner, for Sunday Funday Brunch or for just a few drinks… whether you are LBGTQ+ or an ally…whether you are local or visiting… whether you come with a group or venture out solo… you will have a memorable experience with the most talented crew in South Florida. See you soon!”

Broward School District did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on why a bar was chosen for a school field trip.

