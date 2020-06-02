Florida Sheriff ‘Highly Recommending’ Home Owners ‘Blow’ Looters ‘Back Out Of The House With Their Guns’

Daily Caller – by Jake Dima

A Florida sheriff warned would-be looters and home intruders Monday by encouraging residents to fire upon anyone attempting to pillage their homes, following heated protests in the Lakeland area.

“The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press briefing Monday, according to Fox 13.

“And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns,” Judd said.

