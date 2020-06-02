A Florida sheriff warned would-be looters and home intruders Monday by encouraging residents to fire upon anyone attempting to pillage their homes, following heated protests in the Lakeland area.
“The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press briefing Monday, according to Fox 13.
“And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns,” Judd said.
2 thoughts on “Florida Sheriff ‘Highly Recommending’ Home Owners ‘Blow’ Looters ‘Back Out Of The House With Their Guns’”
Hey sheriff, are you trying to raise the pay of some of your deputies for being such great highway pirates, asset forfeiture criminal thieves, that will get their raise straight from the booty of stolen assets from the people? Just askin, cuz it’s happening right here in the county I’m in. You talk a good talk here in this article, but again, what are you and your deputies up to? I know you’re out there harassing the people in violation of the BILL OF RIGHTS.
Learn where they live, keep note of it..