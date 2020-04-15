Florida Surgeon General: Coronavirus Could Force Residents To Continue Social Distancing For A Year

CBS News 4

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The state’s top public health officer said Florida residents could be social distancing and wearing facial coverings for a year because of the coronavirus.

“Until we get a vaccine, which is a while off, this is going to be our new normal and we need to adapt and protect ourselves,” state Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees told reporters.

When asked to explain his remarks, Rivkees said, “As long as we are going to have COVID in the environment, and this is a tough virus, we are going to have to practice these measures so we are all protected.”

