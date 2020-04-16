Follow The Money

Chuck Baldwin

By now, most thinking people realize that the numbers being circulated by the Medical/Pharmaceutical/Industrial Complex and their Big Government hacks in the media of people being infected and killed by the coronavirus are grossly exaggerated.

Watch this medical doctor’s report.

And also watch this medical doctor’s report.

Now we learn that medical professionals, most of whom are employed by hospital monopolies, have a personally vested reason to participate in the dishonest practice of fudging corona numbers upward. States are being given government (read: taxpayer) stimulus dollars for each corona case reported.

In Florida, the State receives $132,000 for each reported case of corona. In Nebraska, Minnesota and Montana, the State receives over $300,000 for each reported case of corona. The difference in the amounts received is based on some weird government bureaucrat-created voodoo Medicare formula. The point is, hospitals are being financially rewarded for identifying people as contracting or dying from corona—whether they actually contracted the virus or not.

In the meantime, however, most hospitals are literally sitting empty. There is no mad rush of corona patients lining up for treatment. For example, in one of the so-called COVID-19 hot spots, Seattle, Washington, an army field hospital on loan to the city was returned after only nine days, because it never saw a patient:

