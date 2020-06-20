Jun 17, 2020
Our food system is being systematically destroyed in order to pave the way for a new, FAKE FOOD system of control. UN officials warn that we are now entering Phase 2: “Food Crisis and Economic Collapse,” as Germany shuts down its largest beef & pork processing plant, the Netherlands starts culling animals for “fear of coronavirus spread,” and the US shuts 60+ food processing plants. Spread the word and start growing food today.
One thought on “FOOD CRISIS: “Things Are About to Get Much Worse””
The billionaires have stolen everything, so much so that either they give it back, or we start to starve, its that simple.
The rich have stolen practically everything.. ITS JUST THAT SIMPLE!
TRUMP HAS GIVEN SO MUCH IN BAILOUTS, MOST OF WHICH WAS STOLEN, OBVIOUSLY !
NOT ROCKET SCIENCE!!!! 500 billion to the rich scumbags???