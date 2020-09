Food Supply Spontaneously Combusting! Controlled Demolition of Supply Chain





August 31, 2020

From grain elevators in Iowa, to sugar silos in New Orleans, to food warehouses in Essex, to grain reserves in Beirut — the world’s food supply chain is going up in flames. With farm labor running from COVID-19 tests, meat plants ordered closed, and weather warfare destroying crops, why not just torch the rest? Christian breaks down a few blazing coincidences this week.