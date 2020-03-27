Footage of the Drive-Thru Testing and parking situation/capacity at my local hospital in Pennsylvania.

Investment Watch

I drove over to check the scene out today, it was raining but I got some footy that should give an idea of what is going on in a smallish city like mine in SE Pa of about 150,000.

This is the newest and largest hospital in our area.

They were doing tests and had one section of a lot cordoned off for the operation with several tents including one at the entrance.

A few points of interest:

-The people doing the initial acceptance into the testing queue were not wearing PPE’s while dealing with drivers that may be infected… some are armed with tasers.

-Personnel performing tests are not changing PPE’s between tests.

-PPE’s did not appear to include goggles or splash-shields of any kind.

-Parking is about 80-85% capacity.

-It looks like they are filling small propane tanks at the entrance for some reason.

-There is a sign at that same propane station to check in there before entering hospital.

… I’ll update these notes as things come to me.

Sorry if I sound a bit sleepy and run down, I guess I am lol… was also wearing a mask so it probably sounds stuffier than it should but oh well.

Investment Watch