Football fans defy mask mandate and pack into crowded bars and restaurants on the eve of the big game

Daily Mail

Football fans had already begun the tailgating party on Saturday night as they gathered outside of Raymond James Stadium and camped out ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Videos posted to social media showed RVs and tents set up as music blared from around 9pm on Saturday night.

Groups of people were filmed gathered around fire pits and set up to celebrate with less than 24 hours to go until the game.

Earlier in the night, a firework show with a pirate theme had continued the celebrations that began on Friday night with a party hosted by rapper 50 Cent.

Fireworks and lasers erupted from a pirate ship anchored in the Hillsborough River in tribute to the hometown heroes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pictures posted to social media showed crowds gathered on boats to watch the show or packed together on the Riverwalk, many of whom weren’t wearing masks despite the city’s mandate.

