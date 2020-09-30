I learned two things taking a political science quiz this morning.
The first is a new term to describe the current government. Kakistocracy: A government that is run by exceptionally stupid people.
And the second was that at some point the constitution was changed to state that in order to be elected president a person must be a.) a natural born citizen b.) lived in the U.S. for 14 years, and be at least 35 years old.
I do not recall ever being informed of the changes made to the requirements to become president. Did anyone else know about it?
Jill in OKC
Remove ALL consent.
Un-Register your vote!
2 thoughts on “For a laugh”
According to some like Russ Winter at WinterWatch, a kakistocracy is a govt. run by psychopaths…who despite thinking they are all geniuses really are stupid people.
They’re not stupid.
They know EXACTLY what they’re trying to do.
The ones who think the enemy occupying regime is stupid are the stupid ones.
The enemy is calculated, complicit and fully culpable and hell bent on enslaving US and more than willing to torture and murder US for profit and gain.
The “stupid card” is what keeps some People from using their heads as soccer balls and their rotten carcasses as pinatas.
No mercy either way. NO F’G MERCY!!!
They are one and ALL G’d traitors to the People and the Republic.
Part and parcel, all these sob’s will HANG or be fully LEADED.