For a laugh

I learned two things taking a political science quiz this morning.

The first is a new term to describe the current government. Kakistocracy: A government that is run by exceptionally stupid people.

And the second was that at some point the constitution was changed to state that in order to be elected president a person must be a.) a natural born citizen b.) lived in the U.S. for 14 years, and be at least 35 years old.

I do not recall ever being informed of the changes made to the requirements to become president. Did anyone else know about it?

Jill in OKC

