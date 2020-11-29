A young woman in Sabadell, Spain is tased after trying to bring her mother to a psychologist’s appointment.

This violated the clinic’s policies on patients bringing people with them to appointments due to COVID-19, and they called the police.pic.twitter.com/GpL73FXqaF

— Generalissimo Anna Slatz | 大元帥安娜 (@YesThatAnna) November 27, 2020