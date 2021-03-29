For new Trenchers

Henry often mentions Joseph Goebbels and what he said. Because of this I looked up and have saved the quote. I believe the new visitors to this site might appreciate reading the quote referred to so often.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

The meaning of this quote has helped to change my view on things around me and I hope that it will do the same for others.

Jill in OKC