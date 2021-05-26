“For Our Health & Safety” – No COVID-Vaccinated Guests Allowed At This Montana Airbnb

An Airbnb listing hidden deep within western Montana’s woods has been taken down after it discriminated against vaccinated people with “COVID misinformation.”

“WE ARE RESTRICTING THE CABIN TO NON-COVID VACCINATED GUESTS ONLY,” the listing read.



“For the health and safety of not only other guests but also ourselves, all COVID vaccinated guests are asked to find another vacation rental that allows vaccinated guests,” it said.

The listing continued: “It has now been scientifically proven and is clearly stated on the vaccine manufacturers web sites, that the MRNA protein in the ingredients SHED through the vaccinated persons skin, breath etc, and will be passed along to non-vaccinated people.”

Charlie Warzel, a former reporter at BuzzFeed News, brought attention to the listing on Twitter on Sunday. He direct messaged the owners of the property and asked about their vetting process. The owners replied by saying they abide by the honor system.

“We are not able to prove we have not taken the shots so it’s all on the honor system. We just have to all trust each other. If you say you haven’t taken the shots we trust you and you are more than welcome here,” one of the owners told Warzel. But the conversation ended quickly as Warzel believes the owners saw his tweets about the property, which had gone viral.

An Airbnb spokesperson told BuzzFeed the listing for the Montana cabin was suspended Sunday night “for promoting COVID misinformation in violation of our content policy.”

The continued canceled movement has reached new levels. Any opposition to vaccines and big tech will censor, suspend, or delete opposition accounts. The division between vaxxed and non-vaxxed continues to grow as the country is more fractured than ever.

