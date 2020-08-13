For whatever reason, governments across Canada have decided that now — not back in March or April — is the time to make masks mandatory for the general public.





Rebel News

MPORTANT: The COVID-19 rules change weekly, so please consult the chart below for updates from your jurisdiction instead of relying solely on this video.

In Toronto, for example, the bylaw states that you don’t have to wear a mask or face covering if it conflicts with your creed and according to the Ontario Human Rights code you cannot be questioned about your creed. Essentially, if you don’t believe in masks because of your personal set of beliefs you don’t need to wear one and no one is allowed to question it. Click here to view Ezra Levant and Lawyer Aaron Rosenberg analyze face mask exemptions.

It can be hard to keep track of all these changing laws so we’ve made it simple for you by creating the website www.MaskExemption.ca.

Read the rest here: Rebel News