Posted: May 10, 2021 Categories: Videos Ford trucks parked indefinitely at Kentucky Speedway, other Kentuckiana lots amid chip shortage WHAS11 May 9, 2021 CARROLLTON, Ky. — The stands have been empty at the Kentucky Speedway for months but its parking lot tells a different story.
3 thoughts on “Ford trucks parked indefinitely at Kentucky Speedway, other Kentuckiana lots amid chip shortage”
I wouldn’t touch one of those with a 10 foot pole once they come on the lots for sale
already hearing about all the problems with the current fleet that rolled of the assembly lines within the past year , not good
I leased a 21 Silverado this year for my steel rep. already been back in for an issue and its only like 4-5 months old
wouldnt go over 40 MPH due to a throttle position sensor that the entire throttle body or plenum had to be replaced because its not just some replaceable sensor ..stupid shit I see them putting in these new vehicles that dont need to be …yellow pages engineers these days re-inventing the wheel
A chip shortage, my rear!