3 thoughts on “Ford trucks parked indefinitely at Kentucky Speedway, other Kentuckiana lots amid chip shortage

  2. I wouldn’t touch one of those with a 10 foot pole once they come on the lots for sale

    already hearing about all the problems with the current fleet that rolled of the assembly lines within the past year , not good
    I leased a 21 Silverado this year for my steel rep. already been back in for an issue and its only like 4-5 months old
    wouldnt go over 40 MPH due to a throttle position sensor that the entire throttle body or plenum had to be replaced because its not just some replaceable sensor ..stupid shit I see them putting in these new vehicles that dont need to be …yellow pages engineers these days re-inventing the wheel

