Posted: October 6, 2021 Categories: Videos Former Biden official makes stunning claim about president’s border policy Fox News Oct 5, 2021 Rodney Scott, Biden’s former Border Patrol chief who resigned in June, said the administration was dragging their feet at border security on ‘Special Report.’ Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Former Biden official makes stunning claim about president’s border policy”
Notice at the 8:23 mark that despite having all the materials laid out and ready as well as resources and ability to do so, he states that current administration told him, “We’re not building more wall.”
They said contractors were being billed 5 million A DAY to NOT build a border wall. See the 7:47 mark.
Absolute treason and sickening.
We are completely being destroyed from within. Anyone who doesn’t believe the government we have is against us by now, is a complete and utter fool.