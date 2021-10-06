Former Biden official makes stunning claim about president’s border policy


Fox News
Oct 5, 2021
Rodney Scott, Biden’s former Border Patrol chief who resigned in June, said the administration was dragging their feet at border security on ‘Special Report.’
Published by NC

One thought on “Former Biden official makes stunning claim about president’s border policy

  1. Notice at the 8:23 mark that despite having all the materials laid out and ready as well as resources and ability to do so, he states that current administration told him, “We’re not building more wall.”

    They said contractors were being billed 5 million A DAY to NOT build a border wall. See the 7:47 mark.

    Absolute treason and sickening.

    We are completely being destroyed from within. Anyone who doesn’t believe the government we have is against us by now, is a complete and utter fool.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*