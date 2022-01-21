Former CBP Chief: Biden Invites More than 3,000,000 Border Crossers to U.S.

Breitbart – by John Binder

Former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan says more than three million foreign nationals “have tried to violate America’s sovereignty and illegally enter” the United States under President Joe Biden.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not officially released illegal immigration totals for December 2021. This week, though, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency revealed in a court brief that nearly 180,000 border crossers were apprehended that month.

Morgan said the number of border crossers and illegal aliens apprehended at the southern border last year, coupled with those who successfully illegally entered the U.S. and those who are immediately turned away by Border Patrol, is upwards of three million.

“In 12 months, CBP recorded more than two million encounters along the southwest border, a shocking and historic number,” Morgan, a Heritage Foundation visiting fellow, said in a statement:

But that number does not include an estimated 600,000 or more ‘got-aways,’ individuals who cross the border illegally but which Border Patrol is unable to detain. And then there are the ‘turn-backs,’ those who make an effort to cross the border but eventually give up and return to their country of origin. Under Biden, that number was around 400,000. Under Joe Biden, more than three million people have tried to violate America’s sovereignty and illegally enter our country. This is not only the worst border crisis in American history — it’s the worst 12 months for any president when it comes to border security. [Emphasis added]

In December 2020, just before taking office, Biden suggested that he did not want millions of border crossers and illegal aliens showing up at the border despite his plans for gutting immigration enforcement.

“The last thing we need is to say we’re going to stop immediately, the access to asylum, the way it’s being run now, and then end up with two million people on our border,” Biden said.

As Breitbart News reported in November 2021, analysis had projected that Biden’s flouting of federal immigration law would entice nearly two million border crossers and illegal aliens to the border in 12 months.

The last time illegal immigration to the U.S. was this high was in 1986 when 1.6 million border crossers and illegal aliens were apprehended at the border.

Meanwhile, more than half a million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. interior after showing up at the nation’s borders. The latest figures reveal that from January 2021 to October 2021, the Biden administration helped fly nearly 45,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior — allowing them to bypass standard photo identification rules that American citizens are required to follow.

