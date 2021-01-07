Former CIA Station Chief to Operatives Who Helped Steal Election: “You’re Walking Dead, They’re Going to Kill You – You Need to Get to U.S. as Soon as Possible”

In the News – by Mike Dakkak

Former CIA chief of station Bradley Johnson has some advice for operatives who allegedly helped steal the Nov. 3rd U.S. election: surrender yourselves to U.S. law enforcement as soon as possible.

It has recently been revealed that operatives from British intelligence agency MI6, acting in concert with a U.S. State Department official, the CIA and Italian billion-dollar defense company Leonardo conspired to manipulate votes cast in the election.

Italian media has been reporting for weeks that the operation was headquartered out of the U.S. embassy in Rome. The Italian government reportedly photographed two of the men involved as they were leaving the country.

“If that’s who they really are, to those two guys I have a message for you: guys you’re walking dead. They’re gonna kill you,” Johnson says.

“You need to get in the hands of law enforcement here in the United States as soon as possible because you’re a loose end now brother, and they’re going to wipe you out. That’s the way this game is working these days.”

Canadian broadcaster Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson reported that one of the men, photographed at an Italian airport, left Rome within hours of the story being broken by Italian journalist Daniele Cappezone that manipulation of the U.S. election occurred in Italy.

