Former FDA Director Gottlieb Now Pfizer Board Member Secures $1.95 BILLION for COVID Vaccine

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

It was announced today (July 22, 2020) that President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” project, which has been pouring in BILLIONS of federal funds for unproven COVID vaccines, most of which are using aborted fetal tissue to culture the viruses, has just allocated another $1.95 BILLION to Pfizer and BioNTech for 100 million doses of their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine which has not even been approved yet.

This reverses a recent trend where the Trump Administration has been hiring Big Pharma executives into government service to develop the COVID vaccines as part of his “Operation Warp Speed.”

This time, a former federal government employee, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Commissioner of the FDA and now board member of Pfizer, is the recipient of massive government funding to produce a COVID vaccine.

Nothing like keeping it “all in the family” when it comes to Wall Street politicians robbing Americans who are out of work and small business owners who have gone bankrupt, and increasing the wealth of America’s billionaire club which is obviously running the nation now.

The COVID Plandemic has made U.S. Billionaires $584 billion richer, and created instant new pharmaceutical companies making vaccines with millions of dollars of federal funding, even if they have never previously brought a product to market.

It looks like Dr. Scott Gottlieb wanted to get in on the action too, perhaps on his way to the billionaire club as he has been a frequent speaker in the Pharma-funded corporate media stating that the country cannot get back to normal until a vaccine is developed.

All COVID Vaccines Being Fast-tracked

As we have previously reported, vaccines take years to develop, but the new COVID vaccines in the pipeline where hundreds of billions of doses will soon be available within the next couple of months, have all been fast-tracked under “Operation Warp Speed.”

Kyle Blankenship from FiercePharma reports:

The Trump administration’s Warp Speed initiative has placed its biggest bet yet on an accelerated COVID-19 vaccine—and Pfizer and BioNTech are the lucky recipients. The vaccine partners landed an initial order from the U.S government for 100 million doses of their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine at the eye-popping price tag of $1.95 billion, they said in a joint release Wednesday. The enormous order is the single largest pledge so far from the Trump administration’s Warp Speed initiative to rapidly develop and distribute effective vaccines for COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS’) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will collect the first 100 million doses following an FDA approval or emergency authorization, Pfizer said. The government will then have the option of ordering an additional 500 million doses in the future at an undetermined cost. BARDA and the Trump administration will distribute Pfizer’s vaccine for free to U.S. patients—although taxpayers will ultimately foot the bill.

Is this the End Goal of the Globalists? A Vaccine for Every Person on the Planet?

An mRNA-based vaccine has never before been successfully developed, even after many years of spending billions of dollars to develop one for HIV by the same group of Globalists tied to Bill Gates that is now working on the mRNA COVID vaccine.

Could it be that the entire COVID Plandemic was planned just for the sole purpose to get fast-track approval for such a vaccine?

There are already enough doses being produced, even before the vaccines are approved, to vaccinate the entire global population, and their goal is to make it like the annual flu shot, where you need regular boosters.

If the goal is to actually reduce the world’s population significantly, an untested dangerous vaccine that is injected into the entire population would certainly be the easiest way to do it, and just as Big Pharma currently operates with virtually no legal liability for vaccine injuries or deaths, the COVID vaccine will never be blamed for massive injuries or deaths. They will blame it on the virus, or a supposed mutation of it, or another “deadly virus” which will “coincidentally” appear at the same time.

The Dark History of Vaccines in the U.S.

A new film released just two weeks ago, 1986 – The Act, covers the sordid history of vaccines in the United States, revealing corruption in the pharmaceutical industry as well as the U.S. Government.

The title of the film refers to the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which provided legal immunity to the pharmaceutical industry for injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

Since its inception, the U.S. Government has paid out over $5 billion in damages related to vaccines.

Man and microbe, from Polio to COVID19… a never more relevant forensic examination of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and its consequences. What happens when an ancient wisdom – a mother’s intuition – is pitted against powerful interests in a race against time?

I am encouraging all of the readership of Health Impact News to please watch this film! It is a 2-hour documentary intertwined with dramatization, and it is only $12.99. It is worth every penny!!

Barbara Loe Fisher, who is the key figure historically in the U.S. fighting for the rights of children and parents when it comes to medical tyranny through vaccines, is one of the featured cast members of the film, with clips from her famous speech given in Washington D.C. in November of 2019, at the The Vaccine Injury Epidemic Event.

I asked her about her speech which was featured in the film and she replied:

There was something I felt deeply that day, looking out at the Washington monument in the distance, with the thousands of parents holding signs with their children, some severely vaccine injured, and the Capitol building behind us. It was like coming full circle back to where we began in 1982 and I felt sad and outraged at the same time, two emotions that often travel together in our part of the world (the parents of vaccine-injured children).

Here is the entire speech which is less than 20 minutes long:

She is introduced by Hillary Simpson of #crazymothers fame, which is still probably one of the BEST performances ever given on childhood vaccine injuries:

Health Impact News asked Barbara Loe Fisher what she thought about the final cut of the film:

I think Andy did an excellent job making sure the facts presented in the film are backed up with concrete evidence, taking care to accurately tell the history and give it context. I believe his decision to create a narrative that positions the intuition of mothers and the power of love that parents have for their children against the power of money and political influence of the pharmaceutical and medical trade industry was the right one. That “follow the money” narrative resonates with a lot of people, including those who have never stopped to think about vaccine safety or why the legal right to make voluntary decisions about vaccination is civil liberties issue.

Wayne Rohde, author of The Vaccine Court, also appears in the film, and I asked him also what he thought of the final version of the film:

I thought the movie was well done. Better than I expected. The stories of how the Program came about, the interviews with Barbara Loe Fisher and Mike Hugo and others were priceless. They were there at the beginning. For new parents who do not understand how Pharma controls Congress, our regulatory agencies, and the corruption of science used to sell the general public on how “safe” vaccines are, is very enlightening and informative. Job well done to Andy Wakefield and the producer, Lori Gregory.

National Vaccine Information Center Advocacy Portal

Editors Note: I am not a gambler, but if I were, I would bet that the Big Tech “fact checkers” will blacklist and censor this article as “false news” by stating that Scott Gottlieb is not receiving billions of dollars from this deal, as he is “only” a board member of Pfizer.

So just for the record, I am not stating that Gottlieb personally is receiving all the money in this deal. I am simply stating the facts which are verifiable: that Gottlieb is the former director of the FDA, has publicly stated that the country cannot return to normal without a vaccine, and now sits on the board of Pfizer, who was just awarded BILLIONS to produce an untested COVID vaccine.

This is all verifiable, and not “fake news.” I have added my own commentary which is my right under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but you are free to draw your own conclusions from these verifiable facts.

