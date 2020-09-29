Former NM Gov. Democratic Bill Richardson Accused Of Taking Bribes, Kickbacks

Gateway Pundit – by Eric A Blair

Former governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson, who has been accused by Virginia Roberts of having sex with her on Jeffrey Epstein’s orders when she was underage — faces a slew of new allegations.

Richardson, 72, “has been accused of raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks while in office – money which allegedly funded a luxury and debauched lifestyle including ‘sexual services and favors,” according to a recently unsealed legal complaint obtained by DailyMail.com.

According to the lawsuit, Richardson ran a scam dubbed the ‘Richardson Ring’ which saw the one-time governor benefiting from money he grafted from business investments into the state of New Mexico in the early 2000s. The greedy politician lined his own pockets with cash, used some money to fund his political campaigns and organizations and also enjoyed lavish meals, wine and liquor as well as luxury travel and entertainment, the legal filing claims. …

Richardson’s alleged ‘pay to play’ scheme was exposed by a man called Frank Foy and made public in unsealed court documents in January 2009. The resulting public scandal forced the SIC to begin investigating kickbacks in state investment business and Richardson himself. Now in a civil action filed in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, in May, but only unsealed last week, it’s alleged that Richardson oversaw a sophisticated cover up of his scheme. The lawsuit claims that Governor Richardson was able to place his trusted ‘operatives’ in state government jobs to cover-up his wrongdoing.

Virginia Roberts, whose married name is Giuffre, has named Richardson as among a list of powerful men she was ordered by Epstein to have sex with. Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in his jail cell in New York last year, owned the huge 10,000 acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, where it’s believed he assaulted young girls and threw lavish parties for his powerful guests, The Mail reported.

In a statement issued to Fox News by Richardson’s reps, the former Democratic governor said: “Governor Richardson has never even been contacted by any party regarding this lawsuit. To be clear, in Governor Richardson’s limited interactions with Mr. Epstein, he never saw him in the presence of young or underage girls. Governor Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Governor Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre.”

The statement doesn’t mention if Richardson ever went to Zorro Ranch.

Gateway Pundit