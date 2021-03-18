Former President of Drag Queen Story Hour Foundation and Children’s Court Judge Arrested on Seven Counts of Child Porn

A Milwaukee County Children’s Court judge and former president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation, which runs the city’s drag queen story hour program, has been arrested on seven counts of child pornography.

Brett Blomme, 38, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly uploading 27 images and videos of children being sexually abused on the messaging app Kik.

Blomme was held overnight and released with a signature. He has been ordered to stay off social media and file-sharing services and is not allowed near any children except the two that he adopted with his husband.

“The couple has two adopted children. Court records do not suggest they are part of any of the illegal images. Child Protective Services is involved with their current placement, defense attorney Christopher Van Wagner said during the court hearing,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Blomme is accused of uploading the images both from his home and from the judge’s chambers.

The alleged pedophile judge was the president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation, which runs the Milwaukee Drag Queen Story Hour for local children. As of early Thursday morning, however, all articles and mentions of him had been scrubbed from their website. The links were still cached by Google’s search engine and his role remained detailed on his LinkedIn page.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Blomme served as the president and CEO of the drag story hour foundation until August 2020, when he left to become a judge.

“Brett Blomme is the President & CEO of Cream City Foundation. He has nearly 15 years of experience in philanthropy, community organizing, law, and nonprofit management. Before joining CCF, Brett served as the Director of Major Gifts for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW),” his profile states.

Assistant Attorney General David Maas, who is prosecuting the case, has argued that Blomme should not have any unsupervised contact with children — including the two that he and his husband adopted.

“A 44-page search warrant filed Friday by a DCI special agent said investigators found Blomme, using the name ‘dommasterbb,’ uploaded 27 videos and images containing child pornography. Two of the files were uploaded at a Milwaukee County government building, the search warrant said,” the Journal Sentinel report continues. “The special agent sought permission to search Blomme’s courtroom, chambers, houses in Milwaukee and Dane counties and his 2017 Audi. Blomme is currently assigned to Milwaukee County Children’s Court.”

A preliminary hearing has been set for May 29. The state Supreme Court has suspended Blomme from any judicial duties, without pay, per the high court’s “superintending and administrative authority.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who advocated for Blomme’s election, said that the charges were “a complete surprise.”

“The allegations are alarming,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “Before he was elected to the bench, the judge served as chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals, an appointed board in City Government. The reports of the arrest came as a complete surprise.”

If convicted, Blomme faces up to 25 years in prison for each count.

