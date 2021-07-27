Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed of cellphone in Oakland

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.
The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account.
“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”
— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021
“That’s the way that it goes when you’re down here with the rest of us.” ~ Social Distortion “Down Here (w/ The Rest Of Us)”
Am I supposed to care ?
asking for a friend
welcome to the hell you kinda fcks create
Senator Boxer joined colleagues to pass a federal ban on various semi-automatic firearms and established the COPS program.
In the wake of the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, Boxer posted on Facebook that it was an “unspeakable tragedy” and she encouraged others to support “common-sense gun safety laws to protect our communities from these weapons of war.”[70]
A “going for the suit” moment?
🙂
.