Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed of cellphone in Oakland

KTLA

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.

The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood, according to a tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

Read the rest here: https://ktla.com/news/california/former-sen-barbara-boxer-assaulted-robbed-of-cell-phone-in-oakland/